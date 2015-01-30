U.S. companies hire most workers in over two years: ADP
U.S. companies added 263,000 workers in March, the most since December 2014, suggesting further tightening of the labor market, payrolls processor ADP said on Wednesday.
BERLIN Discussion about a debt reduction for Greece is not in tune with reality and Greece can only get an extension of its aid program if it is prepared to uphold the promised reforms, a spokesman for the German finance ministry said on Friday.
"The reality is simple - at the end of February an aid program expires which in order to have an orderly ending, needs extra efforts by Greece," Martin Jaeger said at a government news conference.
He added that it was up to the 'troika' of international lenders to decide whether Greece had achieved that.
"If some of the new measures announced by the new Greek government are put into practice, then we need to ask if the program is being substantially put into question, and is irrelevant," he said.
"We are prepared to work further with Greece ... But we will not force our help onto Athens," Jaeger said, adding an extension would only be possible if Greece carried out reforms.
"Announcements so far from Athens appear to go in the other direction," he added.
SEATTLE Boeing Co said on Wednesday it had launched a venture capital arm and invested in two tech startups, a fresh sign of the importance big companies see in keeping up with rapidly evolving technology for designing and making products.
U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday in a broad-based rally, spurred by a blowout private employment data that reinforced the strength of the economy.