BERLIN The German government does not expect Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to bring his new detailed economic reform plan with him when he visits German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Monday, a spokeswoman said.

"There is no date, not even Monday, on which this concrete reform list has to be presented but these reform suggestions must of course be presented relatively soon," said Christiane Wirtz said at a government news conference on Friday.

She said the Eurogroup's agreement of Feb. 20 remained the basis for discussing any further steps for Greece.

