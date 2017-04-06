Wall Street edges lower after Fed raises rates
NEW YORK U.S. stocks edged lower on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the second time in three months and weaker oil prices weighed on the energy sector.
DUESSELDORF, Germany German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday he was upbeat a deal would soon be struck on the review of Greece's bailout but added that he was not yet sure if this would be achieved at a euro zone finance ministers meeting on Friday.
Talks between Greece, the European Union and the Washington-based International Monetary Fund have dragged on for months due to differences over Greece's fiscal progress, labor and energy market reforms, rekindling worries of a new crisis in Europe.
(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Michelle Martin)
NEW YORK U.S. stocks edged lower on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the second time in three months and weaker oil prices weighed on the energy sector.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Commerce Department has finalized details of a sugar trade deal with Mexico and will make a formal announcement later on Wednesday, sources familiar with the agreement said.
NEW YORK U.S. stocks fell in volatile trading while the dollar pared losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected interest rate hike and announced it would begin cutting its huge holdings of bonds this year.