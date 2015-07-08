GM rebuffs two-class share plan from Einhorn's Greenlight Capital
General Motors Co on Tuesday rejected a proposal by billionaire investor David Einhorn to split its common stock into two classes to help boost its share price.
BERLIN If Greece and its European creditors do not manage to agree by Sunday to start talks about a third bailout program, it will be necessary to start thinking about other options, a spokesman for the German finance ministry said on Wednesday.
"If we don't come to a solution on this by the weekend, by Sunday, then, if necessary, we'll have to think about other scenarios," spokesman Martin Jaeger said at a regular government news conference.
Asked about the possibility of a Greek exit from the euro zone, Jaeger said the German government was prepared for all conceivable developments.
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Caroline Copley; Writing by Michelle Martin)
TOKYO Toshiba Corp's troubled U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse intends to file for Chapter 11 protection from creditors, Japan's government said on Wednesday, as the conglomerate seeks to limit losses that have plunged it into crisis.