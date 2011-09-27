BERLIN Greece Prime Minister George Papandreou said it is very important that Greece receives a signal of support from its European partners.

Speaking at a news conference in Berlin with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, he said Greece will definitely fulfill its obligations and that Greece aims to be without a primary deficit from 2012.

"The conditions have changed due to the recession," he said. "But the goals have remained the same."

He added: "But it is very important to receive a signal of support from our European partners."

Merkel repeated her view that she was confident that her center-right coalition would pass measures on the euro zone rescue fund in a vote in parliament on Thursday with its own majority and not have to rely on the opposition. She also said Germany wants a strong Greece and will do everything necessary for that.

"We will do everything that is necessary for that," she said. But she added Greece has to fulfill its obligations in order to get a positive endorsement from the troika made up of the International Monetary Fund, the European Central Bank and the EU Commission.

She said that is the condition for further support and Germany will back the troika's decision.

(Reporting By Andreas Rinke; writing by Erik Kirschbaum and Alexandra Hudson)