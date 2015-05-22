BERLIN Germany views the role of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in negotiations over Greece's reforms as completely necessary, a spokesman for the finance ministry in Berlin said on Friday.

"We believe it is absolutely essential that the IMF participates," finance ministry spokesman Martin Jaeger told a regular government news conference.

German mass daily Bild reported earlier on Friday that the European Commission was planning a special summit on Greece's debt problems without the IMF.

A spokeswoman for the German government said no such summit was planned to her knowledge and she stressed talks with Greece must progress with all three institutions, which include the IMF, European Commission and the European Central Bank.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Caroline Copley)