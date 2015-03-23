BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel said alongside Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Monday that her country wanted the Greek economy to grow and to overcome high unemployment, but this would require structural reforms and solid public finances.

"We want Greece to be strong economically, we want Greece to grow and above all we want Greece to overcome its high unemployment," she told a joint news conference after they held initial talks on his first visit to Berlin as prime minister.

Merkel said the talks showed "an appetite for cooperation" although differences remained. She added that the leftist Greek prime minister's new reform proposals would be evaluated by euro zone finance ministers, rather than by Berlin alone.

(Reporting by Stephen Brown, Michael Nienaber and Andreas Rinke)