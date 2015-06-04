German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel (L) reacts as he listens to Chancellor Angela Merkel (C) and Head of the Federal Chancellery Peter Altmeier during a meeting with members of her government and representatives of industry and labour union organisations at the German... REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

MESEBERG, Germany The end is not in sight in negotiations between Greece and its international lenders on a cash-for-reforms deal, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

"The talks are far from reaching a conclusion," Merkel said during a news conference in Meseberg north of Berlin.

Greece is running out of cash and its lenders, the euro zone and the International Monetary Fund, have yet to come to an agreement. The Greek finance ministry on Thursday asked them to quickly come up with more "realistic" proposals than the one offered to Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Wednesday.

