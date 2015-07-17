Lyft valued at $7.5 billion in new funding round: source
SAN FRANCISCO Ride services company Lyft Inc has nearly completed a funding round of at least $500 million, valuing the company at $7.5 billion, according to a source close to the company.
BERLIN There is no deadline for negotiations on a third bailout package for Greece and the talks could go on for weeks, a German Finance Ministry spokesman said on Friday.
Earlier on Friday, Chancellor Angela Merkel called on German lawmakers to back negotiations for a third Greek bailout, saying the alternative was chaos.
WASHINGTON The Trump administration and the Japanese government are in discussions to ensure that the bankruptcy of Toshiba Corp's U.S. unit Westinghouse Electric Co does not lead to U.S. technology secrets and infrastructure falling into Chinese hands, a U.S. official said on Thursday.
WASHINGTON New applications for U.S. unemployment benefits recorded their biggest drop in nearly two years last week, pointing to a further tightening in the labor market.