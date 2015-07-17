Lyft valued at $7.5 billion in new funding round: source
SAN FRANCISCO Ride services company Lyft Inc has nearly completed a funding round of at least $500 million, valuing the company at $7.5 billion, according to a source close to the company.
BERLIN A total of 60 members of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives voted against starting negotiations on a third bailout program for Greece, parliamentary figures showed on Friday.
The number of rebels more than doubled from a vote in February, when parliament extended a second bailout package, dealing a blow to Merkel and highlighting the strength of grassroots opposition to funneling further aid to Athens.
A total of 241 conservative lawmakers voted in favor of starting negotiations in Friday's vote and there were five abstentions.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Michael Nienaber)
SAN FRANCISCO Ride services company Lyft Inc has nearly completed a funding round of at least $500 million, valuing the company at $7.5 billion, according to a source close to the company.
WASHINGTON The Trump administration and the Japanese government are in discussions to ensure that the bankruptcy of Toshiba Corp's U.S. unit Westinghouse Electric Co does not lead to U.S. technology secrets and infrastructure falling into Chinese hands, a U.S. official said on Thursday.
WASHINGTON New applications for U.S. unemployment benefits recorded their biggest drop in nearly two years last week, pointing to a further tightening in the labor market.