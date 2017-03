Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis and German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble (L) address a news conference following talks at the finance ministry in Berlin February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BRUSSELS German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said he was pessimistic about finding a solution for the international bailout for debt-laden Greece at a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Monday.

"What I have heard so far has not strengthened my optimism," Schaeuble told reporters ahead of the meeting.

"As long as the Greek government doesn't want a programme I don't have to think about options," he added.

