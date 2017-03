German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaueble holds a news conference after an extraordinary euro zone Finance Ministers meeting (Eurogroup) in Brussels February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS A debt haircut is not allowed under Europe's bailout rules, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on arrival for a euro zone finance ministers meeting to discuss Greece on Tuesday.

Asked whether Greece could keep the euro, Schaeuble said that was a question for the Greek government.

