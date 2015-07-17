Lyft valued at $7.5 billion in new funding round: source
SAN FRANCISCO Ride services company Lyft Inc has nearly completed a funding round of at least $500 million, valuing the company at $7.5 billion, according to a source close to the company.
BERLIN Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble urged German lawmakers on Friday to back negotiations for a third Greece bailout, noting this was the last attempt to resolve the Greek crisis.
"It's a last attempt to fulfill this extraordinarily difficult task," he told Germany's Bundestag lower house of parliament.
The onus was on Greece to win back the trust it had lost, he said.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley and Michelle Martin; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Louise Ireland)
WASHINGTON The Trump administration and the Japanese government are in discussions to ensure that the bankruptcy of Toshiba Corp's U.S. unit Westinghouse Electric Co does not lead to U.S. technology secrets and infrastructure falling into Chinese hands, a U.S. official said on Thursday.
WASHINGTON New applications for U.S. unemployment benefits recorded their biggest drop in nearly two years last week, pointing to a further tightening in the labor market.