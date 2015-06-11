BRUSSELS The Greek government is ready for a deal with creditors soon and wants to step up negotiations on outstanding issues like the budget and debt restructuring, a spokesman said on Thursday after the IMF said its team had left talks in Brussels.

"The Greek delegation, as agreed, is ready to intensify deliberations in order to conclude a deal soon, even in the coming days," Gabriel Sakellaridis said in a statement. "For this reason it will continue to work on the remaining issues, such as the fiscal issue and the sustainability of the debt."

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)