BRUSSELS The euro zone got ready to deal with a Greek debt default next week after concluding that Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras's surprise announcement of a referendum represented an end of talks on fresh bailout loans.

The following are comments from the euro zone finance minister and others who attended the Eurogroup meeting without Greece:

EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AFFAIRS COMMISSIONER PIERRE MOSCOVICI

"The euro will prevail and the euro zone will include 19 states."

EUROPEAN COMMISSION VICE-PRESIDENT VALDIS DOMBROVKSIS

(in tweet)

"Greece remains part of the eurozone. Eurogroup decisive to ensure the financial stability and to further strengthen the eurozone."

FRENCH FINANCE MINISTER MICHEL SAPIN

"This is not a Greek exit from the euro zone."

"The 18 countries, apart from Greece, all said clearly that Greece was in the euro and should remain in the euro whatever the difficulties of the moment."

"France is available at any time to resume dialogue with Greece ... we are available today, tomorrow, the day after tomorrow ... to try to find a solution that is solid and stable for Greece."

GREEK FINANCE MINISTER YANIS VAROUFAKIS

"In these crucial moments, the Greek government is fighting for there to be a last minute deal by Tuesday."

On Eurogroup refusal to extend bailout agreement until referendum.

"That refusal will certainly damage the credibility of the Eurogroup as a democratic union of partner member states. And I'm very much afraid that damage will be permanent."

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, Philip Blenkinsop, Robin Emmott, Marine Hass, Barbara Lewis, Alastair Macdonald, Renee Maltezou, Alexander Saeedy, Jan Strupczewski)