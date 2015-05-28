Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras smiles during a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (not pictured) in Athens May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras held an hour-long call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande amid slow-moving negotiations over a cash-for-reforms deal, a Greek government official said on Thursday.

Greece and its European and International Monetary Fund lenders have been locked in talks on the reforms agreement for four months without a breakthrough in sight. Without a deal, Athens risks default or bankruptcy in weeks.

A new round of negotiations began on Wednesday in Brussels. Greece hopes for a deal by Sunday.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Andrew Heavens)