BRUSSELS Greece will have to compensate for slippage on its budget deficit target this year in the 2012 budget and in other areas of reform agreed with international lenders to get the next aid tranche, euro zone sources said.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday Greece would not receive the next, 8 billion euro ($11 billion) tranche of aid due in September if inspectors from the IMF, ECB and European Commission did not give Athens a positive review on reforms set out in the emergency loan program.

The group's inspectors, called the Troika, are to return to Athens on Sep. 14 after a 10-day break, during which Greece is to prepare the necessary adjustments.

"If there is no positive report from the Troika, there can be no disbursement of the sixth tranche," one euro zone official involved in the talks said, echoing the German stance.

But Greece's budget gap this year will be at least one percentage point of gross domestic product higher than the 7.6 percent agreed in its emergency loan program, only a quarter of which is due to a deeper than expected recession, according to a source close to the inspectors.

This could make it impossible for Greece to satisfy the inspectors, unless Athens offer something else in compensation.

"It is clear there is no way they can make up for that in 2011 because there is only three months left," the euro zone official said. "But compensation has to be there, and there can be no revision of the general targets that are defined within the program."

"There can be absolutely no question of revising any of the targets, the dates by which they need to be achieved, there can be absolutely no question of that."

Euro zone officials preparing the next meeting of European Union finance ministers on Sep. 16 discussed the Greek budget slippage on Monday and there was growing exasperation with the inability of Athens to deliver on agreed measures.

"We need a very clear explanation of how this is going to be delivered because we are getting sick and tired of having the same discussion every three months," the official said.

"The reassurances we need are not just some numbers on paper ... We need clear signals that they are capable of that -- capable and willing," the official said.

This will mean Greece will have to take action in the next few weeks, rather than just making more promises.

"Euro zone ministers will only agree to release the next tranche if they believe that this time Greece will deliver," a second euro zone official involved in the talks said.

To convince the euro zone, Greece should move more state assets into its privatization fund and push through legislation to pave the way for agreed structural reforms that will save money for the budget.

It should also stick to the deficit targets originally envisaged for 2012, effectively compensating for the 2011 slippage in the 2012 plan, to stay on course.

"The current Greek 2012 budget is not terribly ambitious, there is room for improvement there," the second source said.

Officials said Greece had roughly a month to convince the European Union, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund inspectors that it was serious about its obligations, before the next disbursement is to take place.

But they also said some Greek politicians were playing dare with the euro zone, convinced the bloc would not let the country default and at the same time believing that austerity now would not bring improvement later, therefore it was not worth the pain.

"Greece may want to test the euro zone," the second euro zone source said.

Two sources said Germany warned Greece at the preparatory meeting on Monday that it was preparing a Plan B, if Athens did not meet the program criteria, but the Germans did not specify what they meant by it.

Several euro zone officials doubted that Berlin could move as far as letting Greece default.

"I guess it is arm twisting. But the Greek have a rare capacity to underperform which irritates a large number of people in euro zone finance ministries," a third euro zone source said.

(Additional reporting by Martin Santa; Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Ruth Pitchford )