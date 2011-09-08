ATHENS Greece is not at risk of leaving the euro zone and will resume talks with EU, IMF and ECB inspectors next week as planned, government spokesman Ilias Mosialos told reporters on Thursday.

"There is no threat of Greece exiting the euro zone," Mosialos said. "Talks with the troika continue next week, to examine structural changes and budgets for 2011 and 2012."

Anger at Greece's failure to meet fiscal targets that are a condition for its international bailout is nearing breaking point in Berlin and other European capitals, with senior politicians now talking openly about the possibility of Athens exiting the euro zone.

