BRUSSELS Greece wants a solution to its crippling debt problems that applies to all its sovereign bonds expiring up to 2035, a government source said on Monday, adding that the process should remain voluntary.

"We oppose any unilateral move that could be interpreted as a reconstruction of debt," the source said in Brussels.

Leaders of the 17 nations sharing the euro are trying to meet a self-imposed Wednesday deadline to agree the terms of a second rescue package for Greece, including a deeper writedown in the value of privately held bonds.

The source said that whatever emerged from Wednesday's summit, Greek banks would remain in private hands and would not be nationalized.

(Reporting By Harry Papachristou; writing by Robin Emmott)