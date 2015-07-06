Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem holds a news conference during a Euro zone finance ministers emergency meeting on the situation in Greece in Brussels, Belgium June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

THE HAGUE Greece's 'No' vote has made discussions with its creditors more difficult, but the aim remains to keep the country in the euro zone, the head of the bloc's finance ministers said on Monday.

"It doesn't bring us closer to a solution right away. In fact, when proposals are rejected that only makes things more difficult," Eurogroup head Jeroen Dijsselbloem told reporters.

Dijsselbloem said keeping Greece in the euro zone "is still their objective and mine."

Dijsselbloem, who is also Dutch finance minister, said the Dutch government would discuss a Greek request for additional emergency funding under the European Stability Mechanism (ESM).

"We are going to look, step by step, if we can save the process," Dijsselbloem said as he headed into a Dutch government meeting. "At the same time, there is a request for an ESM program."

Dijsselbloem, asked about the resignation of Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis, said he had no personal problems with any individuals in the negotiations with Greece.

