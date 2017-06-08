A man looks down as a Greek national flag flutters atop one of the bastions of the 17th century fortress of Palamidi under an overcast sky at the southern port city of Nafplio, Greece, February 19. 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

WASHINGTON The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday differences were narrowing in Greek debt talks with European lenders and it hoped an agreement could be reached in time for next week's Eurogroup meeting.

"I would characterize the discussions as making progress, differences are narrowing but we're not there yet," IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters without elaborating on the specifics of the progress.

IMF chief Christine Lagarde is set to attend the meeting in Luxembourg on June 15.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton)