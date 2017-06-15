Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Christine Lagarde delivers a speech on Plenary Session of High-Level Dialogue, at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China May 14, 2017. REUTERS/Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Pool

LUXEMBOURG The International Monetary Fund agreed with euro zone finance ministers on Thursday that it will "in principle" join the Greek bailout program, but a disbursement of funds could happen only after more details on debt relief are known, the IMF chief said.

Christine Lagarde said the Fund was ready to participate to the third bailout program for Greece after a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Luxembourg which capped months of negotiations with euro zone finance ministers.

The Fund could however join the program with a financial support "in the range of 2 billion dollars" only after a full deal on additional measures of debt relief for Greece.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio)