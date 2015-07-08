GM rebuffs two-class share plan from Einhorn's Greenlight Capital
General Motors Co on Tuesday rejected a proposal by billionaire investor David Einhorn to split its common stock into two classes to help boost its share price.
WASHINGTON The head of the International Monetary Fund on Wednesday reiterated that the global financial institution cannot bend its rules when it comes to Greece, striking a somber tone in commenting on the "acute crisis" in the euro zone country.
"The IMF has been adopting a line of not silence, but we try to be mindful of developments and not be excessive in our positions," IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said at the Brookings Institution think-tank in Washington, D.C.
"Greece is in a situation of acute crisis, which needs to be addressed seriously and promptly," she said, adding that the IMF would be "fully engaged" in helping to find a solution.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov, additional reporting by Jason Lange)
TOKYO Toshiba Corp's troubled U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse intends to file for Chapter 11 protection from creditors, Japan's government said on Wednesday, as the conglomerate seeks to limit losses that have plunged it into crisis.