WASHINGTON Greece has repaid its arrears to the International Monetary Fund, worth about 2 billion euros ($2.17 billion), IMF communications director Gerry Rice said on Monday.

"Greece is therefore no longer in arrears to the IMF," he said in a statement.

“As we have said, the Fund stands ready to continue assisting Greece in its efforts to return to financial stability and growth."

