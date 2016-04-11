ATHENS Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Monday the International Monetary Fund was insisting on adopting wrong policies in Greece after having admitted its mistakes in the two previous bailouts.

"In Greece wrong policies were applied and it is a paradox that those who recognized that there were wrong policies, admitting their mistake, insist on applying the mistake," Tsipras said after meeting Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa.

Athens is still struggling to close a crucial review of its third bailout and is at loggerheads with the International Monetary Fund on measures required to attain fiscal targets.

Tsipras also said that the use of teargas and plastic bullets by Macedonian police during clashes with refugees at the Idomeni makeshift camp at the border was a disgrace to European civilization.

(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris)