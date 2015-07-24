The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen at the IMF headquarters building during the 2013 Spring Meeting of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON The International Monetary Fund said on Friday it had received a letter from Greece seeking a loan facility.

"We will discuss with the Greek authorities and with our European partners the timing and the modalities for the discussions," the IMF added in a short statement.

The Greek Finance Ministry said earlier on Friday that Greece had formally submitted a request to the IMF for the new loan facility.

Greece is due to begin talks with European Union and IMF lenders on a new bailout deal. The extent of the IMF's participation has remained unclear once its current program expires next year.

(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Additional reporting by Karolina Tagaris in Athens; Writing by Sandra Maler; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)