Ireland's Finance Minister Michael Noonan attends an interview with Reuters at his office in central Dublin February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

DUBLIN Ireland's finance minister sees a better than 50 percent chance of Greece reaching a deal with its creditors by a weekend deadline following a "distinct change of mood" in recent days.

"I'd say better than 50 percent," Noonan told Ireland's Newstalk radio when asked of the chances of a deal, adding that a weekend referendum rejecting a previous deal had given Athens a window to reach an agreement that could be accepted in Greece.

"What has changed now is: a lot of us around the table weren't sure if they were serious about having a deal or not, or whether they wanted to leave the euro and blame the European institutions. It seems now they are quite serious."

"It seems now that this is going to happen."

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)