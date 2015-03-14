Italy's Finance Minister Pier Carlo Padoan talks to his Greek counterpart Yanis Varoufakis (R) during an European Union finance ministers meeting in Brussels February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

CERNOBBIO, Italy A Greek exit from the euro zone would not represent a risk for Italy, the Italian economy minister said on Saturday, one day after the European Commission warned that one country leaving the currency union would raise the question of which would be next.

"Risks for Italy would not rise with a 'Grexit'," Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on the sidelines of a financial conference in northern Italy.

Padoan, who has maintained that Italy was not at risk of contagion since a failed Greek presidential election last year paved the way for an anti-bailout government, said a Greek exit would be "very negative" but he was confident a solution would be found.

EU executives warned on Friday that Greece abandoning the euro could lead to "catastrophe".

