ROME Italy's foreign minister said on Sunday it was now right to restart efforts to reach an agreement with Greece, as partial results of a bailout referendum indicated it had rejected the austerity measures demanded by Europe.

Paolo Gentiloni tweeted: "Now it is right to start trying for an agreement again. But there is no escape from the Greek labyrinth with a weak Europe that isn't growing."

