BRUSSELS Any solution to Europe's debt crisis should not "overtax" the European Central Bank, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers Jean-Claude Juncker said on Tuesday.

Euro zone leaders, including Juncker, will meet on Wednesday evening in Brussels to confront the currency bloc's worsening sovereign debt crisis. One area that has become particularly divisive is the extent of involvement by the ECB in any solution.

"I think we need to try and find a solution that does not overtax the ECB with heavy responsibility that should be borne by a state," he told a Swiss television station in Zurich.

