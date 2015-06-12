Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras poses with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (R) ahead of a meeting at the EU Council in Brussels, Belgium, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Dunand/Pool

PARIS Stalled debt talks between Greece and its creditors will restart, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Friday, adding that it is now up to Greece to make the next move.

He was speaking hours after IMF negotiators left the discussions in Brussels citing major differences with Athens.

"Negotiations will start again, first at a technical level, then a political one," he said on France Culture radio.

"I went right over the question yesterday with the Greek Prime Minister, with whom I spent two hours after having seen him so many times before," he said.

"I put together a certain number of observations and propositions which the Greek government was considering on Thursday evening."

Asked whether a deal was possible in the coming days, he said "A deal is necessary in the coming days," adding that "The ball is in the Greek court."

Earlier on Friday, Greece's state minister said the country hoped to clinch a deal with its lenders at a meeting of eurozone finance ministers on June 18.

