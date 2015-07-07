BRUSSELS The Greek government has until Friday morning to present detailed reform proposals to allow a bailout deal by a Sunday summit, the EU's top two officials said, warning that a failure to do so would risk bankruptcy and Grexit.

"The stark reality is that we have only five days to find a final agreement," the president of the European Council, Donald Tusk, told a news conference, flanked by Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. "The final deadline ends this week."

Juncker said moves to ease Greece's debt problems could be discussed if a deal is reached this week but warned that the Commission also had contingency plans for a 'Grexit scenario':

"I am strongly against Grexit but I cannot prevent it if the Greek government is not doing what is expected of it," he said.

