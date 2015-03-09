BRUSSELS Finance experts from Greece will open talks about economic reforms on Wednesday with officials from its international lenders, the European Union, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund, EU ministers said.

Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chaired a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Monday, said the technical talks would be based in Brussels but that the experts would work in parallel with teams from the three institutions in Athens as required.

The new Greek government, keen to show voters it is keeping a promise not to work with the detested "troika" of foreign creditors, has been trying to avoid having talks with inspectors from the three institutions in their own country.

However, EU officials said that it was not practical to review details of the state of the Greek economy and the government's finances other than in Athens.

Dijsselbloem said that the international experts in Athens would work "jointly and together" - apparently rejected a Greek bid to have the three institutions operate separately to avoid giving the impression that the troika was still operating.

"The technical people need to go to Greece and see on the ground the situation," Maltese Finance Minister Edward Scicluna told reporters after the Eurogroup meeting.

A Greek official confirmed there would be talks on Wednesday.

Ministers have been pressing Athens' new leftist government, which had vowed to end austerity and stop cooperating with the "troika" of lenders, to engage in detailed talks on completing its EU/IMF bailout program as a way to unlock more funding.

