SKOPJE Macedonia's central bank has no plans for further preventive measure to limit the outflow of capital to Greece, its governor said on Friday.

"The two local Greek-owned banks are well capitalized, have a high liquidity and can operate without support from parent banks. The situation is stable and we plan no further measures," Dimitar Bogov told Reuters.

The two banks, Stopanska Banka and Alfa Banka, hold 22 percent of banking assets in Macedonia.

The Balkan country on Sunday ordered its banks to pull their money from Greek banks and took steps to limit the outflow of capital to Greece, which faces the risk of financial meltdown after the collapse of talks with its creditors.

