BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel is looking forward to talking to - and possibly arguing with - Greece's Alexis Tsipras when he pays his first visit to Berlin as prime minister next Monday, she told the German parliament shortly before Thursday's EU summit.

"I have invited the Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to Berlin on Monday and I'm looking forward to his visit. We will have time to talk to each other in detail and perhaps also to argue," she said to laughter from the Bundestag lower house.

She added that no one should expect a solution to the problems at Monday's meeting.

(Reporting by Stephen Brown, Michelle Martin and Madeline Chambers)