BRUSSELS German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she and French President Francois Hollande were ready to talk to Alexis Tsipras in Brussels if the Greek prime minister wanted to and their message would be that talks with international creditors must continue.

"The message will be: the talks with the three institutions must be continued," said Merkel on arrival in Brussels, referring to the European Commission, International Monetary Fund (IMF) and European Central Bank.

"The goal is, we want to keep Greece in the euro zone," she said, adding: "Where there is a will, there is a way."

(Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Caroline Copley)