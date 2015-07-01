German Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures during the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel reiterated on Wednesday that while the door for talks with Greece remained open, no negotiations on a bailout were possible before a referendum there on Sunday.

"Now we are waiting for the referendum. Before the referendum, no further talks on an aid program can take place," said Merkel, adding that was not possible without the approval of Germany's Bundestag lower house of parliament.

While Greeks had the right to hold a referendum, the euro zone's other 18 members had a right to respond in a "proportionate" way, she said.

"The door to talks with the Greek government has always been, and remains, open," she said.

(Reporting by Noah Barkin, Michelle Martin; Writing by Madeline Chambers)