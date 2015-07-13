GM rebuffs two-class share plan from Einhorn's Greenlight Capital
General Motors Co on Tuesday rejected a proposal by billionaire investor David Einhorn to split its common stock into two classes to help boost its share price.
BRUSSELS German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday she would recommend "with full conviction" to parliament to authorize the opening of negotiations with Greece on a third bailout once the Greek parliament approves the whole program and enacts initial laws.
Merkel would not say when that would happen but said she would give a positive report to a parliamentary committee this week. It was better not to recall lawmakers from the summer recess until they were sure the Greek laws had been passed, she said.
After an all-night negotiation pitting her against leftist Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, the conservative chancellor said Greece had made conditions worse for itself through the sharp deterioration of its economy in the last six months, and the closure of its banks for the last two weeks.
Asked whether she trusted Greece to implement the painful package, she said: "It will be a long and difficult road."
She acknowledged that Germany had dropped a demand that the agreed summit document state explicitly that Greece should have to take a "time out" from the euro zone if it did not meet the conditions for the bailout.
"We don't need a Plan B because the Plan A was approved," she said.
TOKYO Toshiba Corp's board has approved a Chapter 11 filing for its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday - a move that would limit losses that have plunged the Japanese group into crisis.