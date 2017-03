BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that her personal relationship with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras had not been damaged by the standoff with his government over an aid-for-reforms deal.

"I've spoken with Alexis Tsipras numerous times in the past days. Our personal relationship has not been damaged in the least," Merkel said at a news conference with visiting Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.

