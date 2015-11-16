ATHENS An agreement has been reached with Greece's lenders on financial reforms which will release a new tranche of aid to the country, Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said early on Tuesday.

"There was an agreement on all the milestones ... whatever was required," Tsakalotos told reporters after meeting representatives of European institutions and the International Monetary Fund on aid disbursement.

Greece had signed up to a new aid program worth up to 86 billion euros earlier this year, but payment of part of an initial tranche had been held up over disagreement on regulations on home foreclosures and handling tax arrears to the state.

Tsakalotos said the deal meant Greece's parliament could now ratify the deal to law, and that deputy euro finance ministers would on Friday affirm the deal. That would allow a two billion euro aid disbursement and 10 billion in recapitalization aid to the country's four main banks.

