BRUSSELS Euro zone finance ministers are unlikely to release the next, 2-billion euro tranche of loans for Greece on Monday because there is still no agreement with Athens on several reforms, including a law on foreclosures, officials said.

Finance ministers of the 19 countries sharing the euro are to meet later on Monday in Brussels to take stock of progress on reforms in Greece, which in July got its third bailout loan in five years on the condition it would implement more reforms.

The release of the 2-billion euro tranche now mainly depends on a deal between Greece and its creditors on the level of protection that Greek homeowners should be given if they are unable to service their mortgages on primary residences.

