PARIS The reform of Greece's economy is not going fast or far enough, EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Friday.

Moscovici said on France's Europe 1 radio that progress needed to be made at the Eurogroup meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Monday.

"Progress would be that the Greek government decides to adopt a series of reforms that make the Greek economy stronger," he said.

"So far, things have not gone fast enough and not far enough. Everybody is beginning to understand this now, that there is no alternative, that we need to move quickly," Moscovici added.

He said that Greece's place was in the euro zone. "Greece needs it, Greeks want it, and we need it too," he said.

