European Economic and Financial Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici addresses a news conference at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS A deal on Greece is within reach, European Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Monday.

Finance ministers of the 19-country euro zone were meeting in Brussels on Greece to determine whether to grant Greece debt relief.

"Since the Greek authorities take their own responsibilities, it's now up to us, the partners of Greece, to take our... Yes, this agreement is possible, is doable, is near and we should make all our best efforts to get there," Moscovici told reporters before the meeting.

(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)