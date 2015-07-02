BUCHAREST Greece, embroiled in a debt crisis, remains a staunch NATO ally and will continue to observe its commitments in the alliance, NATO's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

"Greece is a strong and engaged ally in our alliance. I am sure that Greece will continue to be so," Stoltenberg told reporters in Bucharest through a Romanian interpreter.

"The Greeks underlined several times that they stand by their commitments within NATO."

