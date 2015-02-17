PARIS A solution to Greece's debt problems probably lies in a rescheduling of repayments or lower interest rates, ECB governing council member Christian Noyer said on Tuesday.

"I think that a solution will be -- we have time for that -- to take action on the spread of payments as was already done," Noyer, who is also governor of the French central bank, said in a testimony to the lower house of French parliament.

"We can also take action on the interest rate which was reduced to 1.5 percent... We can imagine an indirect reduction in the value of the debt through these parameters," he added.

