ATHENS Greece is optimistic of a deal with its international lenders by next week on issues now holding up disbursement of aid under a multi-billion international bailout, a government official said on Monday.

Talks between the two sides had stumbled over disagreements on how to handle protection of mortgage holders from foreclosures on unpaid loans. It was addressed at a meeting of euro zone finance ministers, known as the Eurogroup, in Brussels on Monday.

"Pending issues will be concluded in coming days in Athens, after negotiations with representatives of the institutions, and be ratified at a meeting of the Euro Working Group by the beginning of next week," the government official said.

The official said Monday's Eurogroup meeting reaffirmed it was ready to disburse a two billion euro sub-tranche of aid, and ten billion euros in recapitalization assistance to banks 'in coming days'.

(Reporting By Renee Maltezou, writing by Michele Kambas)