German prosecutors expect rulings in VW scandal this year: report
FRANKFURT German prosecutors expect the first rulings this year in legal cases resulting from the Volkswagen emissions scandal, Automobilwoche magazine reported on Saturday.
ATHENS Greece hopes to meet its debt repayments to the International Monetary Fund and pay wages and pensions next month, but if it has to choose between the two it will opt to pay the latter, the country's finance minister said on Monday.
"I hope we will be able to pay both (the IMF and pensions and wages) ... after a deal," Yanis Varoufakis told Star TV channel's late night show Ston Eniko.
"If we face a dilemma over paying one of the lenders or wages and pensions, then we will opt to pay wages and pensions," he said.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Papadimas)
WASHINGTON Comcast Corp, Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc said Friday they would not sell customers’ individual internet browsing information, days after the U.S. Congress approved legislation reversing Obama administration era internet privacy rules.