German prosecutors expect rulings in VW scandal this year: report
FRANKFURT German prosecutors expect the first rulings this year in legal cases resulting from the Volkswagen emissions scandal, Automobilwoche magazine reported on Saturday.
ATHENS Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Monday a deal with creditors to unlock aid must not impose further pension cuts but rather address the country's long-term funding troubles and include a "bold" investment program.
Greece and its EU and IMF creditors have been locked in talks for months on a cash-for-reforms deal without a breakthrough. Athens has refused to allow wage and pension cuts to be part of any deal.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, Writing by Deepa Babington)
FRANKFURT German prosecutors expect the first rulings this year in legal cases resulting from the Volkswagen emissions scandal, Automobilwoche magazine reported on Saturday.
WASHINGTON Comcast Corp, Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc said Friday they would not sell customers’ individual internet browsing information, days after the U.S. Congress approved legislation reversing Obama administration era internet privacy rules.