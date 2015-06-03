GM remains most valuable U.S. car company, Tesla is No. 2
Tesla Inc , whose market capitalization passed that of Ford Motor Co on Monday, still trailed General Motors Co as the most valuable U.S. auto firm in mid-day trade on Tuesday.
ATHENS Greece's proposal to lenders sets a target of a primary budget surplus of 0.8 percent this year and 1.5 percent next year, well below the levels forecast in Greece's bailout program, two sources familiar with the proposal told Reuters on Wednesday.
The 47-page document sent to European and IMF creditors on Monday also pledges to curb early retirements as part of planned pension reform - in line with previous Greek proposals, the sources said.
It was not immediately clear if Athens had offered any new concessions on labor or pension reforms - the major sticking points in negotiations with lenders.
The proposal also set a new system of value-added-tax rates of 6,11 and 23 percent on various items, the sources said.
A third Greek official said the proposal also sought a commitment for debt relief from lenders - a frequently repeated demand by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Lefteris Papadimas, Writing by Deepa Babington)
Tesla Inc , whose market capitalization passed that of Ford Motor Co on Monday, still trailed General Motors Co as the most valuable U.S. auto firm in mid-day trade on Tuesday.
Bakery chain Panera Bread Co is in advanced talks to sell to JAB Holdings as the owner of Caribou Coffee and Peet's Coffee & Tea builds out its coffee and breakfast empire, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.
SAN FRANCISCO Apple Inc's decision to stop licensing graphics chips from Imagination Technologies Group Plc is the clearest example yet of the iPhone maker's determination to take greater control of the core technologies in its products - both to guard its hefty margins and to position it for future innovations, especially in so-called augmented reality.