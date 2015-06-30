French Prime Minister Manuel Valls arrives to attend a council meeting on Greece at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Tuesday that he hoped ongoing euro zone finance ministers' talks on proposals to end the Greek debt crisis would be "fruitful."

"We continue to think that an agreement is possible," Valls said at a press conference with his Chinese counterpart.

"Greece's government has indeed sent a letter this afternoon in which it formulates proposals. These proposals are currently being studied in Brussels and a Eurogroup is currently in session."

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday ruled out new negotiations with Greece until after it votes on a proposal from creditors, leaving virtually no hope left to avert a midnight default despite a plea from Athens for a last-minute bailout extension.

Sounding a more hopeful note, Valls said: "We are convinced that Greece belongs in the euro zone ... and I hope the ongoing talks will be fruitful."

(Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry and Julien Ponthus, writing by Astrid Wendlandt, editing by Ingrid Melander)